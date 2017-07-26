Technophobia announces DC benefit concert for House of Ruth

Having completed a U.S. tour in support of the band’s 2016 Flicker Out album, Washington, DC electro/industrial duo Technophobia will be performing a special benefit concert for House of Ruth on Saturday, August 19 at the Black Cat. House of Ruth is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has for over four decades provided assistance for women, children, and families in great need, helping to end the cycles of homelessness and domestic violence to build lives of safety, stability, and independence. Joining Technophobia on the bill will be fellow dark electronic acts Xeno & Oaklander, Void Vision, and Ships in the Night. The event is hosted by the nonprofit label Working Order Records; tickets are now available, with additional information available via the Facebook event page.
Technophobia
Working Order Records
House of Ruth
Xeno & Oaklander
Void Vision
Ships in the Night
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)