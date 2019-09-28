



Having recently been the support act for HEALTH’s U.K. and Ireland tours, London based experimental rock group Tayne has released a new single, “Open Up.” Taken from the band’s November 2018 self-produced debut album Breathe, the single presents an atmospheric blend of industrialized electronic and distorted guitar texutres backed by sparse percussion and ethereal vocal layers, the video a strobing glitch-laden miasma of audio and visual noise not unlike the band’s immersive live shows. The single, released via Strange Brew Records, also marks Tayne’s transition into a three-piece arrangement with the addition of live drums, with the trio currently recording new material with Wayne Adams (Big Lad, Pet Brick); as part of the band’s current tour, a launch party supported by This Be the Verse and Riotmiloo will be taking place on October 2 at The Waiting Room in London. A full listing of Tayne’s tour dates in the U.K. and Ireland can be found on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)