Swindy releases new music video from debut EP, announces live shows and full-length album for 2018





Swindy has released the video for “Reflection,” a tale of loss and longing unfurling against sun-bleached desert ruins set to the first single off of the self-titled 2016 debut EP. Describing the band’s sound as “electronic pop/rock with a twist of industrial,” the Tuscon based Swindy began as the solo project of Ensphere front man Randall Swindell after he “began to discover the strength found in pop music” and “fell in love with the influences of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Kesha, and more.” The project quickly evolved into a full band, growing to include guitarist and 51 Peg vocalist Jeff Sargent, Mike Jenney of Alter der Ruine and Assemblage 23 on synths, drummer Steven Escalante, and classical vocalist Alyson Precie filling out the lineup. Guitarist Jonathan Russell will take Sargent’s place for the upcoming live shows; Swindy has performed onstage supporting the likes of Orgy, Powerman 5000, Trapt, Otep, Dope, Combichrist, William Control, and has plans for a full-length album in 2018. Directed by Isabel Uzcategui at Originate Design Productions, the video for “Reflection” originally premiered on Tattoo.com.





