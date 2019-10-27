



Having released the band’s long awaited sophomore album last year, British industrial/alt. rock act Sulpher now unveils a new music video for the song “You Threw It All Away.” The video sees the band collaborating with acclaimed director and costume designer Grete Stitch Laus, who directed, shot, and edited “You Threw It All Away” at Ghost Island Productions; best known for her work with Estonian industrial/rock band Evestus, that band’s front man Ott Evestus provided onset assistance and appears alongside the numerous models in the video.







Formed in 2000 by guitarist/programmer Rob Holliday and drummer Steve Monti, the live band featured in “You Threw It All Away” includes guitarist Joe Crudgington of fellow U.K. industrial/rock act Drownd; both Monti and Crudginton, along with Karen Bruce, aided in the filming of the video. No One Will Ever Know was released on August 31, 2018 via SPV/Oblivion, marking the first new full-length album from Sulpher since the 2001 Spray debut. “You Threw It All Away” marks the fourth video single from No One Will Ever Know, following “Used,” “Follow You Down,” and the title track “No One Will Ever Know.”

In addition, after performing throughout 2019 at such festivals as Road to Ruin, Amplified, and InFest, Sulpher has announced a series of U.K. tour dates taking place this November; included among these dates, the band will be supporting German industrial/EBM act Die Krupps on November 22. A full listing of live dates can be found on Sulpher’s website.

Sulpher

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

SPV Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube

Grete “Stitch” Laus Art and Photography

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Drownd

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)