



Still performing in support of the band’s long-awaited sophomore album, 2018’s No One Will Ever Know, U.K. industrial/alt. rock act Sulpher has announced a pair of shows on North American shores. With both taking place in Ontario, Canada, the shows will take place in Waterloo and Toronto on March 13 and 14, respectively. The Friday, March 13 date occurring at Maxwell’s, the band will be joined by special guests Split the Skye and Singlethreat, while the next night – presented by Playdead Cult – will be see Sulpher joined at Lee’s Palace by Metropolis electro/rock act A Primitive Evolution, along with On and Phantom High. Tickets and additional info for these events are available via the Lee’s Palace website and TicketScene.

In addition, Sulpher will be one of the support acts for a May 9 event at the O2 Academy Islington in London. Presented by Flag Promotions, this show will feature As Sirens Fall and Aesthetic Perfection as double-headliners, with 8Snake as the second support band; tickets are available via Ticketmaster and TicketWeb.







Formed in 2000 by guitarist/vocalist Rob Holliday and programmer/drummer Steve Monti, and joined live by Joe Crudgington of fellow U.K. industrial/rock act Drownd, Sulpher released No One Will Ever Know on August 31, 2018 via SPV/Oblivion, ending the silence of 17 years since the band’s 2001 Spray debut. Four video singles have been released in support of the album, along with numerous live dates and festival performances throughout 2018 and 2019.

