Statiqbloom signs with Metropolis for latest album, announces live dates

Having recently completed a stint as support act for Mortiis’ “Era 1” North American tour, Brooklyn post-industrial duo Statiqbloom has announced the release of a new album, titled Asphyxia. Following hot on the heels of 2018’s Infinite Spectre EP, Asphyxia finds the band signing with eminent label Metropolis Records, with a release date scheduled for June 7. The album will be printed in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, all available for pre-order now via the Metropolis Records website and Bandcamp; the track “Eight Hearts Eight Spikes” can be streamed now as a preview of what the album holds, showcasing Statiqbloom’s gritty blend of proto-EBM/industrial and dark electronic atmosphere.
 

 
In addition, Statiqbloom has announced a series of dates for a summer tour that will take the band to the U.K., Germany, Denmark, and Brazil, with the first date on May 28 in Newark, NJ; a full listing of live dates can be found on the Statiqbloom’s Facebook and Bandcamp sites.

 

