Statiqbloom announces latest EP, festival appearances





Brooklyn’s Statiqbloom – the duo of Fade Kainer and Denman C. Anderson – has announced its latest EP, titled Infinite Spectre, due for release on July 27 via Translation Loss Records. Progressing further into the pair’s blend of gritty, noisy, hypnotic post-industrial, following up on the band’s 2017 full-length album, Blue Moon Blood, with festival appearances planned throughout the coming months – among them are ColdWaves in the band’s hometown of New York City, along with Novo Industrial Festival in Minneapolis, Days of Darkness in Baltimore, and Canada’s Terminus Festival. A full listing of the band’s upcoming live dates can be found on the band’s website, while pre-orders for Infinite Spectre in CD and two exclusive vinyl variants are available now on the Translation Loss Records website.

Statiqbloom

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Translation Loss Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Terminus Festival

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)