



15 years after the band first dissolved, Stabbing Westward reunited in 2016 to widespread acclaim from audiences; since then, the band has performed a series of anniversary tours and made several festival appearances, including the prominent charity ColdWaves event in 2016 and 2017. In addition, the band released a new recording of one of its earliest tracks, “Plastic Jesus,” along with the new song “Home In You” on consecutive ColdWaves compilations, and in early 2019 issued a remastered edition of the 1989 Iwo Jesus demo EP. Now, at long last, Stabbing Westward has announced the band’s first release of new material since the 2001 self-titiled album, the Dead and Gone EP. With the band’s lineup now consisting of founding members Walter Flakus and Christopher Hall with longtime bassist/guitarist Carlton Bost (Orgy, Deadsy, The Dreaming) and drummer Bobby Amaro (Orgy), the Dead and Gone EP presents three new tracks written by Hall and Flakus during the reformative years – recorded and produced over three years in multiple states and time zones, the group sought “to capture the sound that we never got to go for during the successful years,” now eschewing radio singles or genre categorization in an effort to “write music for us.” Scathing yet emotive anthems of perseverance in the face of despair, these new songs – “Dead and Gone,” “Cold,” and “Crawl” – capture the essence of the band’s sound, blending the melodic hooks of alt. rock and the caustic ambience of industrial into a synth-laden style that can only be called Stabbing Westward. In addition to the three new songs, the Dead and Gone EP includes two remixes by Walter Flakus and Steven Archer (Stoneburner), with the cover artwork created by David Seidman; as well, music videos for all three original tracks are in the works, with one to be directed by Hall and the other two by Industrialism Films’ Vincente Cordero.

With a digital release date of January 3, to be followed shortly thereafter by a physical CD edition, the Dead and Gone EP is also said to be the first of three Stabbing Westward will be releasing in 2020. Each EP will feature a helping of new material and remixes, all to be compiled with two additional tracks for a full-length album by the end of the year.

Stabbing Westward

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)