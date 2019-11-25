



After a hiatus of five years, during which time Tom Jenkinson focused on other projects and musical territory, Squarepusher has unveiled “Vortrack” as the first single from the upcoming album Be Up a Hello. The single will be released as a “double A-side” 12-inch on December 6, which will include the Fracture Remix of the track; both mixes are currently available for streaming, along with corresponding music videos on YouTube.











The artist has returned to his roots with this album, using the same vintage analog and digital hardware as in his seminal projects during the early ’90s; consequently, this new old sound on Be Up a Hello stands in sharp contrast to his 2015 album, Damogen Furies, which relied on tools and software created over 15 years, resulting in the new album conjuring the feeling of the chaotic glee of the DIY Essex rave scene that shaped Squarepusher’s work. Be Up a Hello was recorded in a similarly straightforward and spontaneous manner, with most tracks recorded in a single take; Jenkinson compares this approach to that of a diary, further commenting that while “analog sounds can be cliched, if you look at the processes that generate them analytically, there are still ways you can create new sonic palates.” Be Up a Hello will be released on January 31, with pre-orders open now via the Warp Records webstore, Bleep, and the Squarepusher website; the album will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Tour dates in support of the album kick off with a performance at Berlin’s CTM Festival on the January 31 release date, with additional European and U.S. dates in the spring; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the artist’s website.





Squarepusher

Warp Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)