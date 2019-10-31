



Spirit in the Room – the main musical outlet for Dennis Sanders – has unveiled a new single and music video, “But I Do,” which made its premiere on Brooklyn Vegan on October 23. Directed by Sanders and shot and edited by Shawn Doster in Malibu, CA, the whimsical yet unsettling video features the artist with two clowns on a beach on an overcast day, true to the “very funny and scary feel” to the song; stating that the song reminds him of the movie Happiness, Sanders comments that “The music and lyrics were written during a really terrible time in my life and yet the song still makes me smile and then cringe and then smile again. It takes this really dark and negative subject matter and turns it into a comedy of sorts.”







The single’s B-side track, “Sunset Nightmare” features a guest appearance by legendary hardcore punk vocalist Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, OFF!), who first became associated with Sanders after attending a Spirit in the Room performance some years ago. “He came up to me after the show and said he really dug it, which meant a lot to me,” Sanders states, explaining that after sending Morris “Sunset Nightmare,” the singer “shows up on my doorstep with an sm57 (a Shure brand dynamic microphone) in his back pocket, ready to scream his head off.” The vocal was recorded in two takes in Sanders’ bathroom.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Sanders in his Hollywood home studio, the But I Do two-track single is now available to order on Bandcamp, officially releasing on November 1. Along with the single, Spirit in the Room is also releasing a dog-themed merch line with proceeds to benefit the Los Angeles charter of Best Friends Animal Society, which Sanders became associated with in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and seeing the number of family pets abandoned suring the storm. “It sincerely broke my heart,” he states as his own dogs are rescues, having then produced the Where the Fun Goes to Die EP at that time to donate the proceeds to the BFAS in Houston.







Having served as a guitar tech and band member in Wes Borland’s Black Light Burns, Dennis Sanders started Spirit in the Room as a studio project in 2009. Blending industrial sounds and production with a decidedly alternative rock aesthetic, Sanders’ songwriting focuses primarily on his personal experiences and bouts with mental health. Having now grown to include a live lineup, the band has opened for Deftones, Chino Moreno’s Crosses, The Mentors, and Phil Anselmo’s Scour, with plans to tour more extensively in 2020.

