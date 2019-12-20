



Often cited as one of the driving forces behind the current waves of post-punk revivalism in Canada, Spectres has now signed with Artoffact Records for the release of Nostalgia, the Vancouver band’s sxith full-length album. Produced by Jason Corbett (of ACTORS), the album follows Artoffact’s reissues of the band’s preceding albums, with guitarist Zach Batalden stating that Nostalgia‘s themes center on “Deepening political partisanship, aging, and finding one’s own way through alienating times.” Having already taken influence from the anarchic sounds of late ’70s and early ’80s British punk and the subsequent sounds of post-punk and new wave, Bataladen goes on to say the band was “listening to a lot of Flying Nun bands like The Bats, The Verlaines, and The Clean” during the making of the new record. Nostalgia follows the October release of the Provincial Wake EP, and is due for release on March 6, 2020; Spectres will on that day begin a West Coast tour in Portland, OR, with a full listing of tour dates available via the band’s Facebook page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)