Special screening for upcoming WaxTrax! documentary taking place in Chicago





WaxTrax! Records has announced a special event featuring members of the label’s extended family to discuss the history of the Chicago store, label, and music presented in the upcoming documentary, Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records. Taking place at Chicago’s Vic Theatre on Saturday, April 1, the event will include two separate live discussions led by a moderated panel of artists and staff, each with an audience Q&A, and two private screenings of the documentary. Also included is a meet-and-agreet package during which fans can “buy Mr. Connelly a beer, take a selfie with Groovie Mann, and get your Lard records signed all in one fell swoop.” Held by WaxTrax! Records’ Julie Nash, daughter of label co-founder Jim Nash, the screening is a private event with tickets available via the label and venue websites on Friday, March 10.

Preceding the documentary screenings on Friday, March 31 will be two DJ events at Chicago’s Liar’s Club and Berlin Nightclub, with special appearances by Lard’s Jello Biafra and Front 242’s Richard 23 and Patrick Codenys, respectively.

Originally titled Monumentary, Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records was successfully funded via Kickstarter campaign.

Additional information on the event and the documentary can be found via the WaxTrax! Records and WaxTrax! Films websites.









