



Northern Virginian goth/rock act Sonsombre has announced the release of a new full-length album, titled One Thousand Graves, via Cleopatra Records. This marks the band’s third full-length album in less than 18 months, following the June 2019 release of The Veils of Ending and A Funeral For the Sun in September 2018. The 11 tracks featured on One Thousand Graves, heavy on guitar and front man Brandon Pybus’ deep and charismatic vocals with a dance friendly sensibility, evoke the retro second wave sound, which has become the band’s calling card. The track “Lights Out” is available to stream now via Bandcamp, with the full album to be released on January 21 in digital and streaming formats.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)