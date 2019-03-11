Sólveig Matthildur announces sophomore solo album featuring Deb Demure and Some Ember





Constantly In Love, the second solo outing from Kælan Mikla keyboardist, vocalist, and producer Sólveig Matthildur will be released on the Artoffact Records imprint on April 19. Drawing on a wide range of influences to create an album that is a beguiling emotional brew of darkwave, spoken word, and electronica, the album follows on the heels of the artist’s European solo tour in late 2018, with the first single “Dystopian Boy” and companion music video released on November 16, 2018; the single features Drab Majesty’s Deb Demure on guitar. Also appearing on the record is post-punk solo artist Some Ember, with the digital version including a bonus remix track by Hante.; Matthildur’s solo debut was Unexplained Miseries & the Acceptance of Sorrow, released independently by the artist in 2017 and reissued the following year by Artoffact.







Constantly In Love will be released in vinyl, digital, and CD formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp; both physical variants include a digital download code, while limited edition T-shirt and album bundles are also available via the Artoffact webstore. A release party for Constantly In Love will be taking place from April 25-27 at Sónar Reykjavik in Iceland.





Sólveig Matthildur

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Kælan Mikla

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)