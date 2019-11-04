



Icelandic artist Sólveig Matthildur has announced that she will be conducting a European tour in support of her second solo outing, Constantly In Love. Beginning on November 20 in Barceolna, Spain and concluding on November 30 in Brussels, Belgium, the tour will see Matthildur performing throughout the continent with two additional dates in Russia during the first week of December; hitting the U.K., Denmark, Germany, Poland, and more, a full listing of tour dates can be found on the artist’s website. Joining Matthildur on all but two of the tour dates will be fellow electro-pop chanteuse Hante. from France, the two artists having previouly collaborated on remixes appearing on each other’s records.

Best known as the keyboardist, vocalist, and producer for Kælan Mikla, Sólveig Matthildur’s tour begins several days after the completion of the band’s current run of European tour dates; Kælan Mikla had earlier this year conducted a tour of the U.S., appearing at the Chicago ColdWaves VIII festival, and will return to touring in Europe in February 2020, with dates available via the band’s website. Matthildur’s Constantly In Love was released on April 19 via Artoffact Records, and can be purchased in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp





