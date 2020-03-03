



As the release of the band’s long-awaited new album draws near, Hollywood industrial/alt. metal act Society 1 has unveiled a new single, “Save Us,” along with a corresponding lyric video. Wrought with layers of backing vocals and sting accompaniments, which front man Matt Zane says give the song an “Indian vibe mixed with a church choir feel,” he goes on to state that the song “is the most positive song I’ve ever written.” With the song now available to stream on Spotify, “Save Us” is the first in a series of five singles Society 1 will be releasing over the following months, consisting of original and cover tracks that will not be featured on the soon-to-be-released Black Level Six.







Signed to Music Gallery International management, Society 1 most recently served as a support act on the final leg of Static-X’s Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour. These shows marked the debut of the current Society 1 lineup, which features Zane on vocals, guitarist Johnny Pilz, bassist Jimmy Minj, and drummer Zhenya Pro. Although no release date has been announced yet, Black Level Six will be following up on 2017’s Rise From the Dead

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)