Society 1 signs to DSN Music, announces new album





With a release date set for March 7, industrial/metal group Society 1 has signed to DSN (Digital Syndicate Network) Music for the upcoming album, Rise from the Dead. “It feels good to be back at it again,” states Society 1 founder/vocalist Matt “Lord” Zane about the new album, “like an old lover who fucked you better than anyone before or after.” Referring to the album as a moment of resurrection and reinvention, he goes onto say, “For me this isn’t so much of a return for the band, but more a return of my understanding of how necessary musical exploration is to my existence.” In addition, DSN president Guy Giuliano compliments Zane as one of the industry’s most talented figures, praising him for having “conquered every media platform, with a level of true professionalism, and he’s only really just getting started!”

Rise from the Dead, which was produced and mixed by Alex Crescioni at his Stygian Sound recording studio, marks the band’s first full-length album of new material since 2011’s A Journey from Exile; while Society 1 had maintained activity on the live circuit in the interim, Zane had spent much of the time between albums honing his skills to become a successful Hollywood director of music videos, working with such high profile acts as Orgy, Zakk Wylde, John 5, and Wayne Static. As a special preview for the album, DSN Music has rereleased the music video for “It’s Yours Now,” which features a guest appearance by former Society 1 member and Grammy nominated MINISTRY guitarist Sin QUirin.

Pre-orders for the album are now available via the DSN Music website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)