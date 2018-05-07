Society 1 releases ninth video from latest album, first of a two-part story spanning across albums





Continuing the band’s streak of music videos off the Rise from the Dead album, Hollywood industrial/alt. metal group Society 1 has unveiled the futuristic concept video for “No Control.” Taking place in the year 2019 and an undisclosed timeframe in the future, the video depicts a sort of mad scientist viewing through a virtual monitor what is supposedly Society 1’s final live show on January 30, 2019. Shot entirely on green screen, vocalist and founder Matt “The Lord” Zane, an experienced music video director who also edited and composited the video over several months, comments on the challenge this project presented him, stating “I had the concept, pitched it to the band, and they thought it was different and cool, but the next question became… how do we do this? It became apparent fast that the only way it was getting done was with 100% fabricated elements in post production.” He further states that “The band and the actors had no idea what was going on. They just knew they had to wear certain costumes and react to things happening that actually weren’t.”







The song was remixed by Patrick Burkholder and remastered by Mike Wells specifically for the video. As well, the video is the first of a two-part series that will be concluded in a track from Black Level Six, slated for release in 2019. “I don’t know if it’s been done before,” Zane states, “We will probably release a teaser trailer of sorts in-between the albums explaining the story a little better to hold people over as well.”

Society 1 will be performing at the Viper Room in Hollywood with fellow industrial/rockers DOPE on July 15; tickets and additional info are available via the bands’ websites.

Society 1

DSN Music

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)