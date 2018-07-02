Society 1 releases 2006 documentary covering band's history





Los Angeles industrial/alt. metal act Society 1 has dug deep into the band’s vaults to release a documentary shot in 2006, shortly after the legendary performance at the Download festival. Already known for courting controversy across the band’s career, this was an historic event as lead singer and band founder Matt “The Lord” Zane performed the entire 45 minute set suspended from four meat hooks.







The documentary spans the band’s history – from its beginnings in adult entertainment to performing groundbreaking suspension shows around the world – and includes interviews with the band lineup of the time, which included Zane, bassist DV Karloff, guitarist Sin Quirin (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, 3 Headed Snake), and drummer Berzerk Kirk (Lords of Acid). Additional cameos in the feature include the late Paul Raven (Killing Joke, PRONG, MINISTRY), AD7 (Powerman 5000), Preston Nash (DOPE, Primer 55), TV host and model Mistress Juliya, and renowned producer Bill Kennedy.

The documentary is free to watch in its entirety on the Society 1 YouTube channel.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)