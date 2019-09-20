



With a release date yet to be announced for his band’s Black Level Six album, Society 1 front man Matt Zane has written and performed a track with pioneering hip-hop figure Darryl McDaniels – a.k.a. DMC – of Run-DMC, titled “The Man.” Referring to the legendary rap group as his gods before his well established love for the classic rock of The Doors or Jimi Hendrix, Zane describes the experience of working with DMC as “an absolute dream come true” and “a religious experience,” going on to say, “I swear to you, I almost cried when I heard his iconic voice over my music and playing for the first time.” DMC also comments that Zane’s music “gave me that hard hitting riff rocking sound that takes the King of Rock to the next level,” and that the track “is a force to be reckoned with.” He goes on to state that the music dictated the tile and vibe, saying that Zane is “‘the man,’ and that’s why I called this song ‘The Man.'” A teaser video for the track has been revealed, with the full track soon to follow.







Well established for his directorial work in music videos, Zane is an MIT graduate for guitar and has been fronting Society 1 for over two decades, the band releasing its Slacker Jesus debut in 1999. The music that became “The Man” was among the first tracks written by Zane, specifically with DMC in mind, when he returned to songwriting after a period of being overwhelmed by music video direction; he was first introduced to the hip-hop legend by the late Wayne Static of Static-X, who had performed vocals for the song “Noise Revolution” and believed Zane to be the best candidate to direct the corresponding music video.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)