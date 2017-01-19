Following the departure of Alex Crescioni, Los Angeles industrial/metal act Society 1 has announced Hellion’s Maxxxwell Carlisle as the band’s new guitarist; the new lineup will make its debut on Friday, January 20 at Schecter Guitar Research’s annual NAMM indie party. Carlisle stated that he is “really honored, to be joining a band with such a rich and storied history,” further commenting that he is “confident that I can stay committed to both bands and I look forward to challenging myself artistically and meeting new fans.” Carlisle previously collaborated with Society 1 front man and vocalist Matt “Lord” Zane on several music videos, including Carlisle’s “Full Metal Thunder” solo release; he had also worked with renowned cellist Tina Guo, whom Zane worked with in the now defunct Lotus Rising project. A full-length Society 1 album titled Rise from the Dead is slated for release in early 2017.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)