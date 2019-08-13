



Italian electro/rock duo Soaware has premiered the video for “Voltures” from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album via Alt Revolt Magazine . The sepia-toned time lapse video was filmed and edited during a trip through the western United States by Deborah Chiari, drawing influence from the desert landscapes, which the band states has “always fascinated us – the colors, the climate, the long stretches of emptiness, the vastness… they raise even the deepest thoughts to the surface.”







Project members Damiano Bessi and Emanuele Grazioli met in 1999 in the band Mad Cobol before breaking off for new projects, reuniting in 2015 to form Soaware. The album is the culmination of three years of writing, with the 11 tracks inspired by archetypical emotions over personal experiences, drawing influence from the grunge, goth, metal, and synthpop genres. “We are not goth, we are not grunge, we are not metal, but probably we are all of them.”

Soaware

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)