



Baltimore electro/rock act Snuttock has released the second music video from the band’s 2016 Rituals Redux album, this time for the Psy’Aviah remix of “Spitting into the Wind.” As one of the remix album’s most well received tracks, “the decision to make a new video for it was a no-brainer,” states the band. This “reimagined” version features footage originally shot by L76 Media’s Lauria A. Smith for the original mix of the song, with the band commenting, “This isn’t simply a rework of previously seen footage; it contains stellar new animation as well as scenes not included in the original version.” The reimagined video was created by Fried Okra Entertainment, who had previously worked with Snuttock on the video for Leæther Strip’s remix of “Attention,” also from Rituals Redux; alongside band members Bryan Lee and Christopher Lee Simmonds, the video stars Mia Regalado of indie/rock band E. Joseph and the Phantom Heart (of which Bryan Lee had once been a member).

Rituals Redux was released on November 4 via Morphius Records and and is available in multiple formats via Amazon, iTunes, and Bandcamp.









Snuttock

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Morphius Records

Website, Twitter, Bandcamp

L76 Media/Laurie A. Smith

Website, Facebook

Fried Okra Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)