Snuttock releases music video for track from debut album





In an unusual move, Baltimore electro/rock act Snuttock has unveiled a music video for the track “Why,” originally released on the band’s 2005 debut album Straight Jacket Life. Like the band’s previous videos, “Why” was directed by Ernie Mosteller of Fried Okra Entertainment, and features actress/model Alisa Baksheeva. Additionally, the video was edited by Mia Regalado of indie/rock group E. Joseph and the Phantom Heart, who also appears in the role of the drummer; of Regalado’s involvement, Snuttock vocalist Bryan Lee states, “after singing on our albums, starring in, shooting, and editing a number of our videos, she has really become the third member of the band.” Shot in the summer of 2016 in the old Patterson Theater in downtown Baltimore, Lee comments on the video’s 12 year genesis, “I developed the concept years ago, but knew it would be an expensive project. I figured I’d let it ferment a few years to see if it kept my interest.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)