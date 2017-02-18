Colin Cameron Allrich – under his Slighter moniker – has unveiled a new single, titled “Mute Yourself,” offering a taste of the forthcoming album Erode. Offered in a radio edit and accompanying instrumental version, “Mute Yourself” continues down Slighter’s path of industrial textures blended with heavy electronic rock, following hot on the heels of “All Away” from his recently dissolved Horrorfall project. The “Mute Yourself” single is now available via the artist’s Confusion Inc. imprint on Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-want item; in addition to the single, Slighter has released an accompanying music video.

Allrich’s music under his various creative outlets has been featured in several television programs, including FOX’s Lethal Weapon, Bones, and Second Chance, as well as USA Network’s Covert Affairs, HBO’s True Blood, and SyFy’s Defiance. He has also contributed his skills as a programmer and remixer to the likes of Black December/16volt, White Shadow, ÖHM, among others.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)