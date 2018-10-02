Skum Love releases remix EP





Following two years after the Sinister Minister, Hollywood industrial/metal act Skum Love has announced today’s release of a companion remix album. Expanding on the band’s darkly debaucherous style, Sinister Remix features eight tracks re-imagined by such acclaimed remixers as Machines on Blast, Erie Loch, Despite Loyalty, Cheyne Fritts, Kevin Kipnis, and Spencer Dubhailen, all referred to by front man and band namesake Skum Love as “some of my favorite people.” He further states, “It’s always great to see what others come up with from your own art. I hope you enjoy these songs as much as I do.” Mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound, Sinister Remix is now available via all digital platforms. Sinister Minister was released in June of 2016 via EMP Label Group.







In addition, Skum Love will be performing an album release party for Sinister Remix at Skinny’s Lounge in North Hollywood. Headlined by Orgy, the show will also feature an opening set from rock act Vigil of War, with doors opening at 7:00pm PST.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)