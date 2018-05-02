Skum Love and Orgy announce new singles, performance at Whisky A Go-Go





Following up on 2016’s Sinister Minister, Hollywood industrial/metal act Skum Love has announced a new single, “Devil May Sing,” to be released on May 15. Produced by Ben Jovi of LeftCoastLabel Recording Studio and mastered by Stygian Sound’s Alex Crescioni, the single will be available on all digital platforms. In addition, the band will be performing at the legendary venue Whisky A Go-Go four days prior on May 11, opening for fellow Hollywood band Orgy, who will be premiering a new single as well, titled “Army to Your Party,” featuring Crichy Crich. Other acts on the bill include the Slant Octobrists and I Am Demure; tickets and further information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Skum Love

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Orgy

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Whisky A Go-Go

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)