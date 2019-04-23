[:SITD:] announces eighth album and new single





German EBM/industrial act [:SITD:] has announced the completion of the band’s eighth full-length album, titled Stunde X, with a release date scheduled for May 10 on Infacted Recordings. Following up the band’s 2017 album Trauma:Ritual, which reached the No.1 spot on the Deutsche Alternative Charts (DAC), the album will be preceded by the introductory single, “Sturmlicht.” The Sturmlicht single/EP will be released on April 26, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp, featuring remixes of the single by Suicide Commando’s Johan van Roy, Frozen Plasma, Shiv-R, and Ruined Conflict, with the latter available to preview.







In addition, [:SITD:] is set to appear on the fourth day of the 2019 Mechanismus Festival in Seattle; taking place from June 25-30, Mechanismus Festival: Let’s Go to War also features in the band lineup each of the remixers on the Sturmlicht single/EP, with the exception of Frozen Plasma. Other bands on the lineup include Hate Dept., Project .44, Murder Weapons, Adoration Destroyed, Hocico, and Ego Likeness; a full listing of the lineup and itinerary can be found on the festival website and Facebook event page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)