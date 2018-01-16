SINE announces five singles to be released throughout 2018 as debut EP





Austin, TX electro/alt. rock band SINE, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Rona Rougeheart, has announced the release of five digital singles throughout 2018. Recorded and produced with Charles B. Godfrey (Scary American, Sonic Ranch) at his Mosaic Sound Collective studio, all five singles will be featured on CD as the band’s debut EP, titled INSOMNIÆ, and will be available worldwide for streaming and download; in addition, SINE will celebrate each release with a special live performance. Having once been the drummer of Dead Love Club with Alex Vallejo, Rougeheart began SINE stating that it was “to be a band rather than ‘Rona solo’ because I like that band-family connection and I like having bandmates to collaborate and make great music with.” Of her collaboration with Godfrey, she comments, “We clicked quickly and got to work. It was truly exciting! He’s a complete pro. He helped shape the songs and brought them to a higher level. It was a bonus that I found out he is also a drummer, so we bonded on that level as well and had some fun banging on the drums in studio. No ideas were off-limits, that’s what made recording with Charles so fun.”







The first single, “Love High,” which made its music video premiere on ReGen Magazine in February of 2017, will be released on February 2; the release show for “Love High” will be announced soon after.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)