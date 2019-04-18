Silver Walks announces latest EP





Signing to Distortion Productions and re-releasing the Tidal single in late 2018, electro-pop act Silver Walks has announced the release of the Songs of Love and Hate EP. Recorded over a two-year-long period by Daniel McCullough and featuring guest vocal appearances by Jim Marcus (GoFight), Tim Heireth (Brand New Idol), and Holly Andrew, as well as some modular synthesis provided by Mike Love (Dead on TV, Chemlab), the EP was mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack) and includes production assistance from Ian Staer (ST∆ER) and Heireth. The EP also contains remixes by Brant Showers (∆AIMON / SØLVE) and A’Lizzabeth (Vore Aurora), and is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, with CD copies limited to 100; Songs of Love and Hate is due for release on May 11. A full-length album, Various Positions is currently in the works, with McCullough planning for a release later this year.

Silver Walks

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)