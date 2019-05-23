



Signing to Metropolis Records in 2018 and re-releasing the band’s two albums for the North American audience, Turkish darkwave act She Past Away has announced a new full-length record, titled Disko Anksiyete. Featuring the duo’s signature blend of post-punk goth/rock with elements of ’80s coldwave with a Turkish twist, the album – whose title translates roughly to “Dance Anxiety” – finds the band adopting a more avant-garde sensibility to include retro drum machine beats. With lyrics and vocals performed in the band’s native Turkish, the band feels “the only language that you really feel is your mother tongue. We believe that we definitely better express all the difficulties of the daily life in Turkish.” Due for release on July 12 via Metropolis Records, Disko Anksiyete is now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and limited edition black and red vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore. European CD and vinyl variants (which includes a purple edition limited to 1,000) are available via Fabrika Records.

She Past Away will begin its first North American tour beginning on July 17 in Brooklyn, NY; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

She Past Away

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Fabrika Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)