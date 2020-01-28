



Sex Cells has released a new single, “Deranged,” from the electronic duo’s upcoming debut LP, That’s Life. Describing the album’s seven tracks as “a disenfranchised, dystopian collection of dark dance tracks,” the band’s new material expands on previous releases, which were heavy on concept and a distinct “city-dwelling” vibe; recorded in Eastbourne with longtime producer of The Cure Dave M. Allen, That’s Life showcases the band’s minimal live dance music style. Combining analog electronics with 8-bit rhythms infused with the energy of punk, the group was formed in a Peckham rehearsal studio in 2015 by Matt Kilda and Willow Vincent. Augmenting their live shows with a set of low-fi tracks and self-made videos, Sex Cells has been steadily building its audience and reputation to finally culminate in the That’s Life album. Under the mentorship of Pete Shelley and Buzzcocks manager Raf E., the pair recorded a double A-side single in early 2018 with Allen, followed by a second pair of singles in summer 2019, garnering play on BBC6 Music and BBC London. That’s Life is due out in March of 2020 via the duo’s own Pretty Ugly Records imprint, with the Dream Inn remix collection to follow in late spring.









Sex Cells/Pretty Ugly Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)