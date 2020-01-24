



After announcing that the band would once again disband after a series of headlining shows this past September, Australia’s Severed Heads has now issued a new edition of the 1981 album Clean. Now available in digital and vinyl formats, the album features all 25 original tracks rematered by Severed Heads founder Tom Ellard, mastered for vinyl by George Horn at Berkeley’s Fantasy Studios; the new edition is presented as a deluxe two-LP album housed in a gatefold jacket containing black and white xeroxed artwork from the original pressing, along with photos, press clippings from the period, and new liner notes by Ellard. In addition, the new edition includes a bonus disc of 13 songs culled from live performances, the Side 3 cassette, and the recently recovered Clean demo tape.







The original release of Clean in 1981 was among the first vinyl releases from Dogfood Productions’ Terse Tapes imprint, which had previously been cassette-only. Subsequent reissues of the album over the years omitted the opening track “Food City,” which is once again included in its original placement on the new edition. Available to purchase via Bandcamp, Severed Heads will be donating 25% of the proceeds to the Australian Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.

