September Mourning launches first music video from debut full-length album





Dark alt./rock transmedia project September Mourning has released a video for “20 Below,” the first off of the band’s debut album, Volume II. September Mourning explains that “20 Below,” which premiered via Alternative Press is, “about being strong enough within your own self to rise above. There are no saviors or Messiah coming to save us. There’s only the strength in our hearts and our souls, which is greater than we can even conceive. It’s great enough to be the catalyst to save our own selves if we find a way to tap into that part of ourselves.” Volume II is now available via Sumerian Records. The group will also be part of the Blood, Lust, Death tour with Dope, Combichrist, and Davey Suicide.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)