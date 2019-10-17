



Having frequently contributed to the Electronic Saviors compilation series, including the upcoming sixth volume, Madison, WI darkwave act Sensuous Enemy has signed with Distortion Productions for the band’s Rebirth EP. With plans to follow the EP up with a full-length album in the new year, Rebirth is aptly titled as it marks the band’s return from a five-year-long period of inactivity, following the 2013 release of the Voyager album on Nilaihah Records. Featuring three new tracks recorded and mixed by Jim Marcus (GoFight) and mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack), the EP is due for release on November 1.

Sensuous Enemy

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)