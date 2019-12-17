



Industrial/electronic act Metadevice has released its first track – the extended Smog Dub version of “White Jazz,” a track off the upcoming debut album. As the project of André Coelho, “White Jazz – Smog Dub” features guest vocalist Manuel J. Neto, with the original to showcase a more streamlined and leaner sound than this “narcotic and extended version.” Coelho is best known for his work with ambient duo Iurta, as a regular collaborator in Mécanosphère, and as the founding member of the now defunct Sektor 304. “White Jazz [Smog Dub]” is available digitally through Bandcamp; an unmastered rendition of the track “Magnetoesthetics” is available to stream via SoundCloud, although it is unclear if this track will also appear on the album.









Metadevice

