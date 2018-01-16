Seething Akira unveil "bonkers" music video teasing upcoming debut full-length album





While currently in the studio completing a hugely anticipated debut full-length album, U.K. crossover act Seething Akira has released a music video for the track “I Am the Devil,” which was released as a single in November of 2017. Showcasing a blitzkrieg assault of belligerent hip-hop vocals akin to The Beastie Boys, blistering dance floor rhythms on par with The Prodigy, and grinding rock riffs along the lines of Enter Shikari, the accompanying video is “as brilliant as it is bonkers,” with Rock Sound referring to the band’s music as “the perfect party soundtrack.” The band further states the single to be “a huge step” signifying the upcoming debut, titled Sleepy Skeletor, which is being produced by revered guitarist Jim Davies (The Prodigy, Pitchshifter) and is due for independent release in 2018; Davies also produced the group’s debut EP Aggro Vito in 2014. Most recently, Seething Akira performed at the 6KFest in Liege, Belgium in late December, and has shared the stage with the likes of The Qemists, Skindred, Pop Will Eat Itself, and Hacktivist.









Seething Akira

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)