



Hailing from Asheville, NC, death rock/post-punk act Secret Shame has announced the release of the band’s debut album, titled Dark Synthetics, preceded by the “Dark” single. Dropping on September 6 on the Portrayal of Guilt imprint, Dark Synthetics was produced and mixed by Ricky Olson and mastered by Bryan Walthall, with the album to be released in digital, CD, and cassette formats; pre-orders for the record are available now via Bandcamp. The album’s release comes one day before the band’s performance at the Hopscotch Festival in Raleigh, a signature event for the local creative community now celebrating its tenth year, with Secret Shame joining 130 bands of various styles and genres; additional live dates include appearances at The Mothlight on July 26 and September 16 (the album release show), and Static Age Records on August 17, with plans for a wider tour of the U.S. currently in the works.





Secret Shame

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)