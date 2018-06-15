Second single revealed from impending Lord of the Lost album





As the release of Thornstar approaches, German dark rock band Lord of the Lost unleashes the second single and music video from the group’s sixth full-length album, titled “Morgana.” Directed by Matteo Vdiva Gabbiani and Chiara Cerami for VDpictures and featuring La Esmeralda in the title role, “Morgana” depicts a deity from the mythological Panngaeians, a doomed civilization nearly forgotten throughout history; symbolizing love and light, the character of Morgana is an analog for Mother Nature, cutting her own hear out to form the first human beings in an act of altruism, each piece granting humans the energy to live until they are returned to her upon death. With Thornstar‘s concept revolving around the myth of the Pangaeians, the band states the song’s concept to be about the highest aim and ultimate honor to be living a long and fulfilling life without temptation.







Thornstar is due for release on August 3 via Napalm Records. With several German festival dates scheduled for the remainder of summer, Lord of the Lost will then embark on the Thornstar Tour beginning on October 4 in Frankfurt, Germany and continuing until November 25 in Bristol, U.K.,; in addition, the band will perform three more dates in Europe and three in Russian in February of 2019. A full listing of tour and festival dates can be found on the group’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)