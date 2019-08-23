



Electronic solo artist and former Nine Inch Nails member Alessandro Cortini has released a video for “Batticuore,” the second from his upcoming album Volume Massimo. Directed by Emilie Elizabeth and Alessandra Leone, the video echoes the album’s artwork with dancers Maurice Jabar Werner and Darwin Stapel’s trancelike movements complementing the poignancy of the track. As evidenced by “Batticuore” and the previous “Anire Anaro” single, Volume Massimo finds Cortini picking up where he left off with his acclaimed 2017 album, Avanti, with a balance of experimental and pop woven from intricate synth arrangements and bold guitar work. His first album release on the eminent Mute label, Volume Massimo is due for release on September 27, now available for pre-order in digital, vinyl, and CD formats.











In addition, a series of solo and festival performances – beginning on August 30 in Berlin, Germany – has also been announced, including four newly announced North American shows; among these will be the Up to Date Festival in Białystok, Poland on September 8, the Mira Digital Arts Festival in Barcelona, Spain on November 8, and the Bozar Electronic Series in Brussels, Belgium on December 11. A full listing of dates can be found via Alessandro Cortini’s website.

Alessandro Cortini

Mute Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)