



Mute Records has announced a second round of reissues for the pioneering industrial collective Throbbing Gristle. Remastered editions of Journey Through a Body, Mission of Dead Souls, and Heathen Earth will be released in CD and vinyl formats on September 14; in addition, limited colored vinyl collectors editions of all three albums will also be available. Journey Through a Body, the group’s last studio recording, and Mission of Dead Souls, the live album that immortalized Throbbing Gristle’s final show prior to the 2004 resurrection, will also be available on digital platforms for the first time. Heathen Earth, a live album recorded with a small, invited audience, will be a double album, with the vinyl variant including an eight page booklet, previously unpublished photographs from the performance, and a digital copy of 11 bonus tracks, including live recordings and 7-inch versions of “Subhuman” and “Adrenalin.”

The first round was released in November of 2017, honoring Throbbing Gristle’s 40 year anniversary with reissues of The Second Annual Report, 20 Jazz Funk Greats, and The Taste Of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle.

Throbbing Gristle/Industrial Records

Website (Throbbing Gristle), Website (Industrial Records), Twitter (Throbbing Gristle), Twitter (Industrial Records), SoundCloud, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter (U.S.A.), Twitter (U.K.), YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)