SCHULTZ releases first single from upcoming album on BLC Productions





French industrial and harsh electro act SCHULTZ has unveiled the music video for “I Hate You,” the first single from the group’s upcoming album, Shot of Pain. Directed by Yannick Renard and featuring dancer Sandy Dynamite and professional wrestler Tom La Ruffa (who also appears on the cover art for Shot of Pain), the single presents an updated version of SCHULTZ’s scathing electro/industrial sound, incorporating chugging guitars and a cleaner mix from Patrick Emonts of ArtSoundMix and mastering by Remy Pelleschi of QFG Studio. Longtime SCHULTZ associate and erotic visual artist VDREY also appears on the track, which was originally featured in an earlier version on the band’s 2017 release RAW F*CKING POWER. Shot of Pain is due for release on May 6 via the newly relaunched BLC Productions.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)