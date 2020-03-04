



After reigning in the resurgence of BLC Productions with the 2019 release of his Shot of Pain album, French industrial and harsh electro act SCHULTZ has announced his newest outing, Black Magic Party. While the previous album featured several guest collaborators, the new album showcases 10 brand new tracks entirely recorded, mixed, and produced by SCHULTZ at Theatre Lino Ventura in his home of Nice, France; only one track, “My Cat Loves Satan” features a collaboration, this time with Hikiko Mori of Bad Tripes, with the record mastered by Alan at Frequency Institute. Black Magic Party is due for release on March 20 via Hermès Records, who had re-released Shot of Pain on January 1 of this year.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)