Scandroid partners with NewRetroWave for remix competition





Having just unveiled the “Eden” music video and the upcoming Dreams of Neo-Tokyo remix album, Scandroid – the electro/new wave project of Klayton – has partnered with the highly respected NewRetroWave.com brand for an official remix competition. As part of the Scandroid Remix Competition, remixers will be able to choose from three tracks from the Scandroid self-titled debut to enter by April 30; prizes include being featured on an official FiXT Scandroid Remix compilation, a YouTube upload via NewRetroWave’s channel, up to $500 in cash, merchandise, and more. Fuller details and rules for the competition can be found via the NewRetroWave website.

The Dreams of Neo-Tokyo remix album will be released via FiXT on March 31, featuring remixes of the 10 vocal tracks from the Scandroid debut by Blue Stahli, Dance with the Dead, d.notive, Makeup and Vanity Set, Waveshaper, and more. Of the Scandroid debut, NewRetroWave.com stated, “It’s obvious within the first few minutes of Scandroid’s eponymous debut to realize that this album is from a higher league.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)