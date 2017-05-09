Sawtooth returns with politically charged album





New England based electronic producer and DJ Sawtooth returns with his new album, Handjobs for Putin, featuring 12 of his loudest and most abrasive tracks to date. Inspired by the current state of American politics, Sawtooth has brewed up his signature blend of EBM, industrial, and geekery, with a Radiohead cover thrown in for good measure, to make a scathing collection of tracks about paranoia, alienation, fascism, and propaganda. Guest vocalists Deftly-D (Nau-Zee-Aun), dark ambient singer Jess Jacobs, and industrial/hip-hop artist Redukt lend their pipes, while YouTube personality Jacob Russell contributes a spoken monologue. The album will be released June 16 through Sawtooth’s Bandcamp page, and will include bonus remixes from fellow New England artists Snowbeasts, The Difference Engine, Gramlins, and Mr. Groin. Sawtooth is a former member of netlabels like BreakBit and Futures Passed Music, and has produced official remixes for Massive Ego, Metroland, Transdusk, War Twins, and more.

Sawtooth

