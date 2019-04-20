Sanctuary Festival 2019 events announced for Milwaukee and Chicago





ReGen Magazine is proud to present thie 2019 Sanctuary Festival, taking place over the course of three days from Thursday, May 30 to Saturday, June 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Club Anything. Featured as the headliner is legendary EBM/industrial act Leæther Strip, with the festival marking the final dates of the band’s 30th Anniversary world tour; also headlining is celebrated goth and dark cabaret artist Aurelio Voltaire. The numerous bands on the lineup present a mixed bag of the various facets of the scene, from the hard-hitting machine/rock and coldwave sounds of The Clay People, Hate Dept., Adoration Destroyed, Rabbit Junk, and The God Bombs to the more heavily electronic EBM and synthwave sounds of Lori Cole of Dead Voices on Air, Standalone, Replicant, and Klack; also appearing will be Martin Atkins of Pigface, along with new Glitch Mode Recordings act Paralyze, with a special DJ set featuring CONFORMCO vs. Dead Voices on Air, as well as audio/visual DJ act Subspace, DJ Ecto, and some risque leather-clad allure from Plack Blague and Sweat Boys. The 3-Day V.I.P. passes are currently sold out, but two-day passes for Friday and Saturday, as well as single day passes for all three days are still available via TicketWeb. Further information, including a full listing of bands and show lineups, can be found on the SancFest ’19 Facebook event page.







Additionally, as a special event following on June 2 at the Cobra Lounge in Chicago, and co-presented by Cyberfest Chicago, will be a Sanctuary Mini-Fest. Several of the bands will be returning from the Milwaukee event,with Claus Larsen performing not only as Leæther Strip but also under his Klutæ moniker for the first time in Chicago. The event will also mark the Chicago debut of Standalone, the new electronic project from Hate Dept.’s Steven Seibold, while both Sanctuary events mark two out of three planned dates from Swedish EBM act Wulfband. General admission and V.I.P. tickets are available now via TicketWeb, with the latter including a meet n’ greet, private seating, and early entry. Further information can be found on the SancSouth Facebook event page.





