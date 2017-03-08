Ruby to release new album, announces U.S. performance dates





Ruby, the experimental trip-hop project of Lesley Rankine, has announced the completion of a new album, titled Built for Storms, and is currently shopping for a label for its release. As a special preview of the record, Ruby has released as a pay-what-you-want track via Bandcamp a single mix of her cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” produced by Rankine and Scott Firth. In addition, Ruby will be performing several March dates in the U.S., including two gigs in New York, one in her current base in Seattle, and the SXSW festival on March 14. Rankine is also currently booking dates in Europe and the UK, and recently participated in the Pigface 25th Anniversary performance in Chicago, which took place on November 25, 2016.





Ruby

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)