Rosetta Stone returns after nearly two decades with new album, single, and video





After an absence of 19 years, U.K. goth/rock project Rosetta Stone will release a new album, Seems Like Forever, on May 15 via Cleopatra Records. As a preview of what the album has to offer, a music video has been released for the first single and closing track “Tomorrow For Us.” Rosetta Stone cut its teeth on the mid-’80s goth club circuit before releasing the first record An Eye For the Main Chance in 1991. The original duo disbanded in 1998, with Porl King going onto solo projects Miserylab and In Death It Ends, and Karl North joining the now defunct Dream Disciples. The current incarnation of Rosetta Stone is a solo project of King, having written and produced the entirety of Seems Like Forever; assisting King with the album’s mix was Jürgen Engler of industrial/rock acts Die Krupps and Die Klute. The record is available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via the Cleopatra Records webstore and Bandcamp.









Rosetta Stone

Lizzie Marie