Ritual Aesthetic signs with Cleopatra Records for upcoming sophomore album





Having earlier this year released the track “The Analog Flesh” from the band’s upcoming sophomore album, Denver, Colorado based industrial/metal act Ritual Aesthetic has now officially signed with Cleopatra Records. Following up on the 2014 Decollect debut, Wound Garden shows the band further exploring its roots in aggressive metal combined with atmospheric and pulsating synths, with a release date planned for summer of 2018. Mixed/mastered by Los Angeles producer Alex Crescioni of Stygian Sound, and engineered by founder/vocalist/songwriter Sean Ragan, Ritual Aesthetic promises the six tracks on Wound Garden will deliver “nonstop brutality” with the intent to mirror the intensity of the band’s live performances.







In addition, Ritual Aesthetic will be performing on Saturday, May 19 in Denver, supporing Mexican electro/EBM act Hocico; this show adds to the group’s already impressive list of opening slots, having shared the stage with such heavy hitters as The Revolting Cocks, 3TEETH, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and Front Line Assembly.

Ritual Aesthetic

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)