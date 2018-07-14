Ritual Aesthetic releases music video teasing sophomore album





Founded in 2014 by former Dawn of Ashes member Sean Ragan and based out of Denver, Colorado, industrial/metal band Ritual Aesthetic continues to tease the upcoming sophomore record Wound Garden with a new music video. The video for “The Analog Flesh” made its premiere on Side-Line , the single having been released earlier this year, just prior to the band’s signing with eminent goth/industrial label Cleopatra Records.







Mixed/mastered by Los Angeles producer Alex Crescioni of Stygian Sound, Wound Garden follows the band’s evolution from studio project to a fully fledged live act led by Ragan. Since the release of the band’s Decollect debut in 2014, Ritual Aesthetic has built up a significant following in the Denver area, performing as a supporting act for Front Line Assembly, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Revolting Cocks, and 3TEETH.







Comprised of nine tracks, including remixes by Xentrifuge, Seraphim System, and Electronic Substance Abuse, Wound Garden will be released on July 27. Pre-orders are now available via Bandcamp.

Ritual Aesthetic

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)